Not Available

As the word "syntax" implies, this film deals with the way in which images and sounds come together. Its main concern, however, goes deeper, and resides within a more personalised syntax: a process of retaining a narration. Syntax is a small gem, exhibiting...a kind of joyful, competent wit and strength. Haslanger prowls her camera through several rooms in an ordinary middle class house while her voice-over describes what we are about to see or have seen, never what is actually on the screen, wringing the changes of the relationship of the spoken word, image and the printed word. It is a wonderfully self-contained and seductive film.