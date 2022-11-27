Not Available

Since 2004, filmmaker Klaus Wyborny and lyric poet and essayist Durs Grünbein have been working on a project aiming to translate poems by Grünbein into film. They start out at a point where antiquity and present overlap. The film was shot at locations of major importance for european history, some with a mythical connotation: Rome, Perugia, Cumae, Syracuse, Martigny, Rimini, Fano, Cape Sounion and Athens, whose many facets are evoked in this film. Starting out from their own specialty, the two artists approach a phenomenon that fuses their respective art forms to form a third: a composite consisting of film and poetry.