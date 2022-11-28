Not Available

Syria Inside

    A 120 minute cinema movie, unique and coming from a country that still does not exist: The free Syria. While the western media focused on blood, sweat and tears, the Syrian freedom activists started produce many creative web shows and fantastic media artwork. Humor became a weapon against the almighty state-TV brainwash. Now the essential and best of these works have been put together into a sort of sarcastic quiz show addressing an English speaking public outside Syria in this full length cinema production.

