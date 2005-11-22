The Middle Eastern oil industry is the backdrop of this tense drama, which weaves together numerous story lines. Bennett Holiday is an American lawyer in charge of facilitating a dubious merger of oil companies, while Bryan Woodman, a Switzerland-based energy analyst, experiences both personal tragedy and opportunity during a visit with Arabian royalty. Meanwhile, veteran CIA agent Bob Barnes uncovers an assassination plot with unsettling origins.
|Matt Damon
|Bryan Woodman
|Jeffrey Wright
|Bennett Holiday
|Chris Cooper
|Jimmy Pope
|Amanda Peet
|Julie Woodman
|William Hurt
|Stan
|Christopher Plummer
|Dean Whiting
