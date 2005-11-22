2005

Syriana

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 22nd, 2005

Studio

Participant Media

The Middle Eastern oil industry is the backdrop of this tense drama, which weaves together numerous story lines. Bennett Holiday is an American lawyer in charge of facilitating a dubious merger of oil companies, while Bryan Woodman, a Switzerland-based energy analyst, experiences both personal tragedy and opportunity during a visit with Arabian royalty. Meanwhile, veteran CIA agent Bob Barnes uncovers an assassination plot with unsettling origins.

Cast

Matt DamonBryan Woodman
Jeffrey WrightBennett Holiday
Chris CooperJimmy Pope
Amanda PeetJulie Woodman
William HurtStan
Christopher PlummerDean Whiting

View Full Cast >

Images