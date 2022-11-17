Not Available

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, 2017. In the urban jungle counting over 13 million inhabitants, amid social and political chaos, an eclectic and bubbling street art scene is emerging. Underground visual artists, musicians and performers create out of nothing, using recycled objects and their own bodies to express their anger, but also their dreams for change. Despite the constant harassment of the authorities, the strong taboos of a traditional society and the personal struggles of the artists, the movement can no longer be stopped.