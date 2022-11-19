Not Available

SYSTEM OF A DOWN Hypnotize (2005 UK Issue Dual Disc comprising of 12-track album featuring the sequel to Mesmerize produced by Rick Rubin & Daron Malakian and including the single Hypnotize plus DVD side featuring the entire album in superior 5.1 Surround Sound and Stereo exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and B.Y.O.B and Question! - Music Videos) CD side:1. Attack2. Dreaming3. Kill Rock & Roll4. Hypnotize5. Stealing Society6. Tentative7. US Fig8. Holy Mountains9. Vicinity10. She Likes Heroin11. Lonely Days12.