System of a Down (sometimes abbreviated as SOAD) is a metal band formed in the United States Glendale, California in 1994. It consists of Serj Tankian (vocals, keyboards), Daron Malakian (guitar, vocals), Shavo Odadjian (bass) and John Dolmayan (drums). The group is known for social and political views which can be found in the lyrics of their songs. All four members are descendants of Armenians.