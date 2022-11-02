Not Available

This film is about a futuristic life in the year 2021 where people lived in peace and harmony without any crimes being committed throughout the years. Kamal who had been migrated to America for the past 30 years had lead a good life and where money become his main concern. His marriage is inevitable to break off. Kamal whose profession is in multimedia programming was posted to Malaysia. His life began to change there, where he realized Malaysia is more than just his home...