Syuzhet dlya nebolshogo rasskaza

Anton Chekhov (Nikolai Grinko) nervously listens backstage with his lover Lika (Marina Vlady) at the opening night of his first play "The Sea Gull." Lika loves the writer and overlooks his inability to give love himself. The viewer does not see the actual play but hears it along with the unfavorable audience reaction. Chekhov would overcome this initial failure to become one of Russia's best-known authors. His classics have inspired filmmakers from all over the world. Jia Savina also appears in this drama of a play within a play.