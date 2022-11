Not Available

Communist Anna Dronova, a participant in the civil war, returns to her native village. Having become the chairman of the village council, Anna rallies the poor around her and fiercely fights with the kulaks for a new life. Meanwhile, a gang of Pantelei Lychkov successfully operates in the vicinity. By killing his own brother Yakov, who took Anna's side, he makes it clear to everyone and especially Anna that nothing wouldn't stop him.