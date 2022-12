Not Available

T.A.N. is a narrative film that sees five fragile souls, confused and in a haze of consciousness and intolerance, enter an eerie dimension. Piece-by-piece, each person realizes their destiny, and the darkness they’ve left behind. “T.A.N. represents the racial friction that exists between Black and White society,” notes director Adrian Younge. “As a Black American, it’s my way of synthesizing our discarded history with a new vision for survival.”