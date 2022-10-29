Not Available

Nine-year-old Tibor has only one friend: his outdated house robot T.I.M. When his father trades his robot in for a newer version Tibor manages to save his friend from dismantlement and undertakes an epic journey to the only person who can repair T.I.M: the mythical robot maker Hector Sammler. But on this voyage through an unknown world T.I.M. slowly but surely falls apart and the question arises if they will ever find Hector Sammler if he even exists at all...