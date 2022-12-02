Not Available

"T is for Turnip" metaphorically explores three siblings' collective experience of childhood trauma. Repetitive and ritualistic acts provide structure amongst the perceived uncertainty, while compartmentalization offers a false sense of security and abets forgetting. Each of the 3467 individual frames that comprise T is for Turnip were hand painted over the course of 1,000 hours. This laborious process involved using the smallest paintbrush available, less than 0.4mm wide, to apply silk dyes to the film's emulsion, while looking through a stereoscopic microscope to see the tiny objects on the film. The end result is a frenetic hand painted animation of color overlaid upon naturally occurring motion.