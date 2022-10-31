T.J. Miller: No Real Reason

Not Available

T.J. Miller (She's Out Of My League, Cloverfield, Get Him To The Greek, Yogi Bear 3D) has taken the leash off his comedic dog voice for no reason other than to buy more fishing equipment, and he HATES fishing. Do you like explosions of fun and a sense of danger at every moment? He does. T.J. touches on such topics as holding eye contact while puking, being a social outcast because of his wee-wee, and robot dancing. If you can find a reason not to watch this special, you probably put too much energy into it. Just watch and enjoy. Don't get in the way of your own fun. Love, T.J. Miller - Fall 1999, Slovenia (roughly over 5,000 miles from East High School in Denver, CO)