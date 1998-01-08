1998

T.N.T.

  • Action
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 8th, 1998

Studio

Not Available

The Tactical Neutralization Team, or T.N.T., is a squad of elite soldiers sent on top-secret, near-suicidal missions around the world. After one of their missions ends in failure, team member Alex decides he's had enough of the special-op life and calls it quits. His commanding officer, however, doesn't want the security risk of a former member walking around, so he assigns another member of the team to hunt down Alex and retire him permanently.

Cast

Eric RobertsRusso
Randy TravisJim
Rebecca StaabJamie Wheeler
Judson MillsVal
Olivier GrunerAlex

View Full Cast >

Images