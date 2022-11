Not Available

To celebrate the 100th anniversary of paleontologist Barnum T. Brown's discovery of a Tyrannosaurus Rex skeleton, Discovery Channel presents this amusing and intriguing "biography" of the huge dinosaur and his life as a media darling. Through archival footage, movie excerpts and interviews with scientists and grumpy rivals such as King Kong, the portrayal of the Lizard King through the decades and his influence on modern culture are scrutinized.