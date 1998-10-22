1998

T-Rex: Back to the Cretaceous

  • Family
  • Adventure

Release Date

October 22nd, 1998

Ally Hayden is a teenager who shares her father's interest in dinosaurs and archaeology. When he brings a mysterious fossil back from a dig, she is convinced it's the egg of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. After accidentally knocking the egg to the floor, Ally begins to experience visions, as if she was being transported back in time to the Cretaceous period. There, she encounters several different dinosaurs, including her favorite, the mighty T-Rex.

Cast

Liz StauberAlly Hayden
Kari ColemanElizabeth Sample
Peter HortonDr. Donald Hayden

