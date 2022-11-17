T-Rex: Electric Warrior

Not Available

This DVD includes the only two surviving Top of the Pops performances from the BBC archive of T Rex’s Electric Warrior-era hits – Hot Love and Get It On, the latter featuring Elton John. The DVD also includes the previously unseen Blue Screen versions of Jeepster and Life’s A Gas from Germany’s Beat Club plus the actual broadcast versions of Jeepster and Life’s A Gas. The rarely seen official promo videos for Get It On and Jeepster are also included, plus live performances of Girl and Cosmic Dancer which were recorded at the performance of T. Rex’s historic Wembley Empire Pool concerts on March 18 1972. These were not included in the concert film Born To Boogie (which used none of the matinée concert footage).