T2-3D: Battle Across Time (also known as Terminator 2: 3D and stylized as T2 3-D) is an attraction at Universal Studios Japan, with former locations at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida. The version of the show at Universal Studios Hollywood closed in 2012,[3] and the version at Universal Studios Florida closed on October 8, 2017. The attraction is a mini-sequel to Terminator 2: Judgment Day and reunites director James Cameron and the main cast from the movie, including Arnold Schwarzenegger as The Terminator, Linda Hamilton as Sarah Connor, Edward Furlong as John Connor, and Robert Patrick as the T-1000. The show was presented in two parts; a pre-show where a Cyberdyne Systems company hostess shows guests a brief video presentation about the company's innovations, and the main show, where live performers interact with a 3D film.