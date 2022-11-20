T82 Super Sonic Tonemaker

Not Available

In a dark corner of space on the planet earth, a young male earth creature struggles creating a large tone making machine. With hopes of creating the greatest music in the history of the universe, Peter spends his nights hammering metal and welding wires. After numerous failures causing fatal loss, he consider whether to continue on or toss his tone maker off a bridge. Is the universe pervaded by dark energy? What lies at the end of a wormhole? Peter finds answers to questions he did not ask in his journey of creation.