Jalal, a retired philosophy student, finds out that his sister, who suffers from bipolar disorder, is married to a rich man named Shahrokh, who is addicted to betting on football. Jalal angrily leaves the house to go to the house of his friend, Bahman, an underground composer. On the way to Jalal, he meets a taxi driver named "Nasser" and the two spend a strange night together.