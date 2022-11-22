Ta hand om mamma

Not Available

Tehran's air pollution has reached maximum levels because of thermal inversion. Unmarried 30-something Niloofar lives with her aged mother, and stays busy with her alterations shop. When doctors insist that her mother must leave smoggy Tehran for her respiratory health, Niloofar’s brother and family elders decide that she must also move away to accompany her mother. Now Niloofar is torn between family loyalty and living her own life. As the youngest she has always obeyed their orders. Can she stand up for herself this time?