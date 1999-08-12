1999

Taal

  • Drama
  • Romance

On a sight-seeing road trip of India, U.K. based Manav Mehta meets Mansi, the daughter of a singer, Tarababu. He is attracted to her, and makes his attraction known. She also is attracted to him eventually. Her dad approves of Manav, and both go to Bombay to meet his family. On their arrival itself, they are shunned and treated as second class citizens, and this lasts throughout the day.

Cast

Akshaye KhannaManav Mehta
Aishwarya Rai BachchanMansi
Alok NathTara Babu
Amrish PuriJagmohan
Shahid Kapoorbackground dancer in song Kahin Aag Lage
Anil KapoorVikrant Kapu

