On a sight-seeing road trip of India, U.K. based Manav Mehta meets Mansi, the daughter of a singer, Tarababu. He is attracted to her, and makes his attraction known. She also is attracted to him eventually. Her dad approves of Manav, and both go to Bombay to meet his family. On their arrival itself, they are shunned and treated as second class citizens, and this lasts throughout the day.
|Akshaye Khanna
|Manav Mehta
|Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
|Mansi
|Alok Nath
|Tara Babu
|Amrish Puri
|Jagmohan
|Shahid Kapoor
|background dancer in song Kahin Aag Lage
|Anil Kapoor
|Vikrant Kapu
