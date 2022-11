Not Available

Two powerful and strong-armed gangsters work for opposite political parties. Bhau works for Anil Rege, while Shakti works for Babbanrao. Both believe that that these two political leaders will provide a better life for the poor and the needy. Their hopes are dashed when both Anil and Babban patch up their differences, and decide to unite, and lead a corrupt life-style, while pitting both the gangsters against each other.