Tab Hunter Confidential

  • Documentary

In the 1950s, Tab Hunter is America’s Boy Next Door. Nothing, it seems, can damage his skyrocketing career. Nothing, that is, except for the fact that Tab Hunter is secretly gay. Now, Tab Hunter’s secret is out. In TAB HUNTER CONFIDENTIAL we will meet, for the first time, the real Tab Hunter as he shares with us the whole story of a happy, healthy survivor of Hollywood’s roller coaster.

Cast

Debbie ReynoldsHerself
Clint EastwoodHimself
Robert WagnerHimself
Portia de RossiHerself
Noah WyleHimself
Lainie KazanHerself

