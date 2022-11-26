Not Available

Dakar, a few days before the feast of Tabaski, a painter is shut away in his studio, working on the theme of the ritual sacrifice of the ram. Sketches are hung on clotheslines to dry. The red paint drips from the drawings like fresh blood. An inscription on the wall: 'Tabaski, who's next?'. Three characters and a sheep revolve around him and reconnect him with reality. This hybrid movie, blending fiction, performance and history, is freely inspired by the painter Iba Ndiaye (1928- 2008) and his work entitled 'Tabaski'. 'Painting is remembering', he said.