Rhoma (Rhoma Irama), succeeds in rescuing a young woman, Maya (Ria Irawan), who was forced into making pornographic movies by a gang led by Santos (Leroy Osmani). This causes tension between Rhoma and his wife, Aida (Ida Iasha), who misunderstands the situation. In the meantime, Rhoma is abducted by the Santos gang to exploit as a partner for Maya in a pornographic film. Everything turns out all right for Rhoma, Aida and Maya.