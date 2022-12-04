Not Available

During his career as a vet, Alfonso Bañeres has recovered hundreds of birds of prey and wild animals. But among all of them one stand out among others. Tabira tells the story of a family of veterinarians who adopted a chick that nobody wanted. The unexpected arrival of a raptor ends up becoming a daughter and a high-flying sister, changing their lives forever. A year later, the winds carry Irati’s and Alfonso’s words, reminding them of the love they feel for the one that will always be their best friend: a Harris’s Hawk called Tabira.