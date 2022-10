Not Available

After being rushed to a flight by her mother at the airport, a young girl loses her most prized possession, a plush toy named Daru. Awakened by the girl's tears, Daru sets forth on a grand adventure to find her, crossing continents, communicating with animals and statues alike, and even making a new caterpillar friend along the way. As time passes, will Daru ever be reunited with his beloved owner?