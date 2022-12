Not Available

Filmed June 21, 2002 with 12 cameras at the legendary Fillmore in San Francisco, this DVD documents a Tabla Beat Science performance that features founders Zakir Hussein (Tablas) and Bill Laswell (Bass), along with Ustad Sultan Khan (Sarangi and Vocals), Ejigayehu "Gigi" Shibabaw (Vocals), Karsh Kale (Drums), DJ Disk (Turntable) and MIDIval PunditZ (Electronics). Directed by Alex Winter.