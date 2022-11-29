Not Available

Camille Cambria owns a nudist resort. With lots of money in the bank, the only thing she needs to make her life complete is a child. Waiting for her current lover, Joe, to impregnate her may take forever, so she turns to other men to aid in the conception. Joe operates the nudist resort, and stands to own half of it - if he can just get Camille pregnant. Or, maybe he can get her to adopt his daughter, "Sweetie," from another union. A beautiful young woman who is certainly no child, Sweetie is plotting with her girlfriend to take over half of the resort - without Joe. Without her knowledge, Sweetie's girlfriend is plotting to double-cross her with the help of a secret boyfriend. It's a story of need, greed, deception and all things that are normally Taboo.