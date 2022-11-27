Taboo 6: The Obsession

Not Available

This time the subject is twins. Doreen (the voluptuous Nina Hartley) has a sexual obsession for a fantasy lover. She lusts when he lusts and is consumed with desire for him. On the advice of her friend, Taffy (Gina Giannetti), Doreen visits a psychic, Natasha (the sensual Krista Lane) because her marriage to Roger (Scott Irish) is falling apart. During the reading, Natasha unlocks Doreen's secret, the lust she has for her twin brother, Dalton (Joey Silvera ). Doreen goes to her brother. Arriving at his mountain cabin Doreen schemes to break up the relationship between Dalton and his fiance. Natasha arranges a seance with Doreen, Dalton and Michelle. With her psychic powers at their peak, Natasha unleashes a vortex of sexuality that explodes on the screen in scorching intensity, in the classic Taboo tradition.