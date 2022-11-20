Not Available

Taboo American Style 4: The Exciting Conclusion

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Naughty Nina Sutherland continues her quick rise to fame and fortune, leaving her broken and sexually exhausted family in ruins. She's set her sights on show biz - and pity the fool who stands in her way. First, she makes sure her acting competition, Felitia Barrie, is caught in the act on the casting couch. Then, to snatch a leading role, she meeds Sid Holtzman, a perverse agent who likes to watch his wife make it with young studs. When Nina arranges this sultry scenario, she finally lands a spot in the big-time. "Everything runs smoothly for our new starlet, until cranky critic D.D. Dorfman wages a one-man war against Nina on nation TV. Nina can't take criticism, so she gives our doubting Dorfman a private performance - and needless to say, his reaction is "thumbs up!

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images