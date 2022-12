Not Available

Rivha Bogomolnaja's family lived like numerous other Jewish families in the small Lithuanian provincial town of Butrimonys until World War II. When the German troops marched in in 1941, many Lithuanians saw them as liberators from Soviet rule. For the Jews they were death. Even before the troops reached the town, the Butrimonys Jews were rounded up by local "activists", humiliated and many were cruelly murdered.