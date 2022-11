Not Available

Loni Legend: OMG you're never going to believe this. I missed my period so I went to see the guy I've been fucking. He was very calm when I told him. We started cuddling and it turned into sex. After we both came I looked for something to use to clean up. In his top drawer I found a picture of him and my mom from before I was born. It turns out my dad never passed away like mom said. Not only is the guy I'm seeing my Daddy, he's my babydaddy too!