Not Available

Moving in an entirely different direction from its predecessors, "Taboo 7" brings you into the world of Whitestone, a place located somewhere between the Wild and the Innocent side of human sensuality. Here the students are encouraged to explore and develop their awakening talents in a free and open environment. Here too, their emotions run rampant, free of society's inhibitions. Within the walls of Whitestone all things are possible, that beyond are strictly ... 'Taboo.'