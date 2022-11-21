Not Available

Tabula Rasa is the second chapter of a three part project, where its central element, which follows Nocte, is a performance continuing the same plan: a double screen where images of a black and white reel unwind and a third beam where matter is invented for every projection. An imaginary journey throughout Europe tracing cartography of the ruin, a melancholic voyage through time, a look at fingerprints and trace, absence, stone and dust. To experience the silver film as wall experiences the passing of men and time, in search of fracture, a breach where only it survives, among the ashes and the debris, a blind light wave travels a wasted land. There is no bond that time does not erase.