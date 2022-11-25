Not Available

This final digital version is based on the performance TABULA SMARAGDINA which I played together with the musician Thomas Köner between 1997 and 2004. For more information look at Performances. - In 2008 I started to digitize the 16 mm originals frame by frame in high definition just to reorganize the materials and give them after all a form for a linear progression. Contents are cristallized salts and dyes wich are changing rhythm and structure constantly between moving images. Inside the chemical elements of the film appears the bizarre richness of its materiality. (Jürgen Reble)