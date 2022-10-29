Tachyonic Anti-Telephone

Not Available

Imagine making a simple phone call. Now Imagine that you needed 3 people to make that call, because of course ,you are in the 4th dimension. Now imagine that the distances between you are so vast, that even the speed of light is not fast enough to get the signals through, so you have to use tachyons, which travel faster than light. But there's a catch, one of the 3 people on the call committed a violent crime, but they will not know it until the call is completed. Imagine how messages and voices and words can get confused when making a phone call from one galaxy to another, through another dimension, and past fractured time. Ever hear static on a call? What if you were speaking to someone from the 4th dimension, and their words made no sense, and they were speaking in the 3rd person, and they were living in eternity, so time meant nothing, and they had to talk to you. Would you understand them? Would it be garbled? Would it drive you insane? Would you hang up? Watch and see.