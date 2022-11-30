Not Available

Given enough time and practice, anyone can shoot a two-inch group under perfect conditions on the firing range. The problem is that the vast majority of criminals or terrorists aren't on the range, so to be a well-rounded, reality-based combat shooter, you need to know how to move and shoot under various conditions where you'll be at a disadvantage. Based on veteran combat shooting instructor Gabe Suarez best-selling book The Tactical Advantage, this video production from Paladin Press teaches you the vital basics of handgun tactics under difficult circumstances.Suarez kicks off his instruction with a comprehensive look at "slicing the pie," navigating both primary and off-side corners to minimize your exposure to danger while giving you the drop on your assailant.