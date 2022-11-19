Not Available

TAD: Busted Circuits and Ringing Ears” chronicles the rise and fall of the pioneering Seattle grunge band TAD. It follows the band from their height - when they were one of the most influential bands of the Seattle scene -- to their low, when they were riddled with lawsuits and dumped by their label. Featuring rare footage of the band, from its club days to the arenas, as well as perspectives from other grunge-era musicians such as Mudhoney’s Mark Arm and Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, “TAD: Busted Circuits and Ringing Ears” is a story of the band that could have been.