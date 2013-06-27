2013

Tad, the Lost Explorer

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 27th, 2013

Studio

StudioCanal

Tad is a celebrity archeologist and adventurer just like his hero Max Mordon... in his dreams! In reality, Tad is a Chicago construction worker. One day, however, he is mistaken for a real Professor and takes his place on a flight to Peru in search of the Lost City of Paititi. Professor Lavrof and his beautiful daughter Sara are waiting for the famous professor to crack the code. Unfortunately for Tad, Sara is engaged to real-life hero Max Mordon, but Max has secretly betrayed the Professor by teaming up with the evil Kopponen and his shady Odysseus corporation. Time for Tad to step up...

Cast

Michelle JennerSara Lavrof (voice)
José MotaFreddy (voice)
Pep Anton MuñozMax Mordon (voice)
Miguel Ángel JennerKopponen (voice)
Luis Posada Mummy (voice)
Meritxell AnéYoung Tadeo (voice)

View Full Cast >

Images

5 More Images