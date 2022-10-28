Not Available

Tada's Do-It-All House

  • Drama

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Asmik Ace

In Mahoro, the fictional suburb of Tokyo, Tada works as a general problem solver for hire. One day, former classmate Gyoten appears unannounced. Both men are over 30 years old and divorced. With no explanation, Gyoten suddenly asks to spend the night at Tada's home. Eventually, Tada accepts Gyoten as his assistant and together they become involved in various cases concerning an assortment of people from different walks of life.

Cast

Ryuhei MatsudaHaruhiko Gyoten
Anne SuzukiHaishi
Reiko KataokaLulu
Tasuku EmotoYamashita
Kengo KoraHoshi
Yûko Nakamura

