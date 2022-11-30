Tadaima, Jacqueline

Not Available

When Satoru (Shota Sometani) was 5-years-old, he became an orphan due to a bus accident. A ventriloquist doll was at the scene of the accident. Satoru suffered deep psychological trauma from the fatal accident. 13 years later, Satoru hears from Emi (Shuri), who grew up with Satoru at the orphanage, that a King of Comedy Festival will be held, but Sumiko (Michiyo Nakahara), the manager of the orphanage, is ill. Emi asks Satoru to perform as a ventriloquist at the festival. Satoru doesn't like the idea, but the ventriloquist doll from the fatal accident, is happy to perform with Satoru again.