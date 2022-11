Not Available

Shankar (Mithun Chakraborty) is sentenced to live outside the limits of the city due to a Police case. One day he happens to rescue a woman in distress from some hoodlums and finds out that her name is Namkeen, who resembles a missing multi-millionaire Mohinidevi (Pooja Bhatt). Shankar asks Namkeen to impersonate Mohinidevi to embezzle her wealth. Namkeen agrees to do so, but the question remains: where is Mohinidevi, and what will happen to Namkeen when she is found?