The film originates from the great river story Taebaegsanmaek consisting of 10 volumes and is written by Cho Jeongrae. The story tries to describe and reveal a few generations-lasting conflicts between the haves (proprietors) and have-nots (peasants), which develop into right wings and left wings respectively. While revealing why and how the conflicts come about, the story depicts every corner of real life -- romantic, shamanic, and Confucian aspects of the contemporaries.