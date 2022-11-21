Tag am Meer

Not Available

Dave is about to turn 30 and having his first mid-life crisis. A pretty successful DJ and record store owner, Dave is back with ex-girlfriend Sarah, but he isn't happy with his lot. In doubt about the relationship and mourning dreams he meets 20-year-old Alice, who embodies the temptation of youth. Is Dave too old for adventure or is he still young enough? Day at the Seaside is a sensitive portrait of an urban generation swaying between the freedom of youth and commitment of life.