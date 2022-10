Not Available

Pretending to do research for his newspaper, college student Alex Marsh teams up with the somewhat older Susan Swayze, who he long admired from afar. Susan participates in The Assassination Game, in which every player tries to shoot another with a toy dart gun, until only one remains. While doing his best to win her over, and helping her finding her targets, Alex discovers that this year the Game may be more serious than most contenders realize...