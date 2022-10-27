Not Available

A dying Thakur Surjeet Singh bequeaths the entire estate to his son, Raghuvir, disowning the other, Dhurjan, the family's black sheep, who also indulges in black magic. The latter swears to use magical powers to usurp the estate, and even arranges the abduction of Raghuvir's daughters, Sapna and Aarti. Mangal and his men manage to apprehend Dhurjan, imprison him in a dungeon, and rescue Aarti. However, they are unable to locate Sapna, and Raghuvir gets killed. Before dying, he informs Mangal that Sapna has one of two pieces of a locket around her neck, while the other is on Aarti's, and when joined together will reveal the location of a treasure buried in a dungeon. 20 years later, Aarti and her boyfriend, Vijay, along with several others, will attempt to unearth this treasure - not realizing that they not only face betrayal from one of their own, but will also release and fall prey to an ageless and indestructible entity.