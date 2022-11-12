Tahu Diri Dong

Not Available

The quasi-skilled Kasino tries to install an abstract painting on the wall of Mr. Us Us’ house where he stays. The plaster wall is damaged. Afraid of Mr. Us Us’ wrath, Kasino, Dono, Indro, Marina, and Anita try to lie to Mr. Us Us but he finds out. They are scolded and ordered to repair the wall at once. The comedy continues with the arrival of Dono’s grandfather from the village. Dono has lied to his grandfather that he has become a doctor, but the latter knows his bad habits. Then Anita wants to test her boyfriend’s love, and asks Dono to pretend to be her boyfriend during a party. Unfortunately, Dono’s silly acts annoy Anita. When Indro’s food recipe is entered for a competition, which allows only women, Dono is forced to dress like a woman. Dono wins the competition but the prize is anulled once Dono’s identity is discovered. Dono protests by asking to take home the competition food. The committee refuses and a cake-throwing war ensues.